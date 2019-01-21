Japan vs Saudi Arabia live streaming: Watch online, preview, prediction & odds

Japan vs Saudi Arabia live streaming match details

If you want to watch Japan vs Saudi Arabia online, these are the live streaming instructions.

Match: Japan vs Saudi Arabia

Competition: Asian Cup

Date: Monday, January 21, 2019

Kick-off time: 11:00 (UK time)

Stadium: Al-Sharjah Stadium (Al Sharjah

Japan vs Saudi Arabia live streaming: How to watch

The AFC Asian Cup is not being shown in the United States, your best option is to use a VPN and find it elsewhere.

In Australia, the Asian Cup is being shown on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 505.

In the Middle East and Africa, watch Asian Cup live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

In Asia, the Asian Cup can be seen on Star Sports 3 Asia.

If you are blocked, don’t worry. If you have an easy-to-use VPN, you can get bypass the geo-restrictions and you’ll be able to watch Japan vs Saudi Arabia.

Highlights: Japan 2-1 Uzbekistan (AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019: Group Stage) – official video

Japan vs Saudi Arabia: How to live stream

If you’ve landed on this page it’s obviously because you want to watch Japan vs Saudi Arabia live streaming.

If you are blocked from accessing the Asian Cup from your region, these are the step by step instructions to live stream Japan vs Saudi Arabia from anywhere in the world.

1. Buy a VPN

A VPN – Virtual Private Network – is the tool you need to bypass geo-blocking.

Our advice is to download & install ExpressVPN.

Why is ExpressVPN the best service provider? Because it’s reliable, consistent, and excellent value for money.

Some key features of ExpressVPN are the following:

a) A free 30-day trial. That’s an unbeatable offer.

b) ExpressVPN also supports most streaming services including Netflix, and it’s very fast.

c) Unlimited bandwidth ensure that buffering problems are never an issue.

d) Quick speeds for quality live streaming solutions.

e) Strict privacy policies protect your data to the highest levels.

2. Once installed connect to the appropriate server location.

Select a location on ExpressVPN.

Simply open the VPN app, hit ‘choose location’ and pick the appropriate country.

Now sit back & watch!

How to watch the Asian Cup in the United Kingdom and Ireland

Bet365 are showing Asian Cup live streaming. Legally and straight onto your computer or on to your hand held device, be it an iPhone, iPad or Android.

Bet365 are showing every single match of the Asian Cup, including all group games, knockout matches and the final.

The Asian Cup live streams are blocked in the following countries: United Arab Emirates, Australia, Bahrain, Algeria, Egypt, Western Sahara, Israel, Iraq, Iran, Islamic Republic Of, Jordan, Japan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libyan Arab Jamahiriya, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Territory, Occupied, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Thailand, Tunisia, United States Outlying Islands, United States, Virgin Islands, U.S. & Yemen.

Everywhere else in the world is fine to watch Japan vs Saudi Arabia live streaming, including the United Kingdom and Ireland.

NOTE: Please be aware that you will need an active Bet365 account to watch the AFC Asian Cup.

Follow any of the links on this page to Bet365 & click on the play button to watch a live stream from the AFC Asian Cup.

In order to watch an Asian Cup live stream users must have a funded Bet365 account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours.

Japan vs Saudi Arabia live streaming: Match preview

The tie of the round for sure.

Both were in Russia for the World Cup in the summer and both were tipped to go far but one will crash out in the round of 16.

Japan would’ve hoped for an easier tie than this after winning all 3 of their group stage matches.

That includes Thursday’s 2-1 win over Turkmenistan; Yoshinori Mutō of Newcastle and Tsukasa Shiotani getting the goals in a comeback win.

It’s Saudi Arabia’s fault that two heavyweights meet in this early round.

Juan Antonio Pizzi’s side did start with two wins; 4-0 over North Korea and 2-0 over Lebanon.

However, Thursday’s 2-0 defeat to Qatar in Abu Dhabi ensured that the 3-times Asian champions finished second in group E.

It’s a tough game to call but Japan are likely winners.

101 Great Goals predicts: Japan 2 – Saudi Arabia 1